18,978 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 141,270 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 418,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

