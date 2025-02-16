NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on March 17th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5665 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

