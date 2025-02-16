Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 5,588 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Principal Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $53,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $336.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

