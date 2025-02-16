ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of ProtoKinetix stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 949,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,530. ProtoKinetix has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About ProtoKinetix

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.

