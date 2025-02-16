Little House Capital LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

