Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 52,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

SLV opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

