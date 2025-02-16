Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 340 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $318.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

