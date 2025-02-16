Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,721.7 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $21.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.25.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ramsay Health Care
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.