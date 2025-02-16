Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,721.7 days.

OTCMKTS:RMSYF remained flat at $21.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

