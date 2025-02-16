Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

