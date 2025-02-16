Curtis C. Griffith Sells 5,196 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $184,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,501,114.80. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $581.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,207 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on SPFI

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.