SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.26 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 99.75 ($1.26). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 96.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 4,051 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.