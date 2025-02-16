Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.59. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 9,140 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

