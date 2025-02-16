75,103 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.8% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

