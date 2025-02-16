Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.28 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 26.27 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,817 shares.
Science in Sport Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.36. The company has a market cap of £62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.
Science in Sport Company Profile
Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.
