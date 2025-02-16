JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 322.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 253,605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 793,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,117,000 after buying an additional 603,386 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 348,537 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.