WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 238 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.