Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

