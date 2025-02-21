Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $777.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $715.04. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $609.40 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.