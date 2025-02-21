Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.