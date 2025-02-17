ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Trading Down 13.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £941,796.32, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current year.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADM Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.