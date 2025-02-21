Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 2,885 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

