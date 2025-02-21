TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%.
TransAlta Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:TAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 196,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.64.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
