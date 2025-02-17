Short Interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Increases By 17.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 474,300 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
cbdMD Stock Down 15.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. cbdMD has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.34.
About cbdMD
