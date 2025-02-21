17,698 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.