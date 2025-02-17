Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Experian Price Performance

Experian Company Profile

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 58,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.67. Experian has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $53.10.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

