Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
