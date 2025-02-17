Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $9.80. 24,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,954. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
