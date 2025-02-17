Short Interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Decreases By 9.5%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 738,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 144,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 18,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $172.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.60. Joint has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Joint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

