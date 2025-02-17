Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Update

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 46,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.65. Koss has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

