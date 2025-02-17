ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ICZOOM Group Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:IZM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 25,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,996. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.
About ICZOOM Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ICZOOM Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.