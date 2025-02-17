ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ICZOOM Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IZM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. 25,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,996. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Get ICZOOM Group alerts:

About ICZOOM Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

Receive News & Ratings for ICZOOM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICZOOM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.