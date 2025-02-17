Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HUBB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

HUBB stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.93. 655,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,539. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $346.13 and a 52-week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $39,687,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

