Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $2,119,991.52 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,448,834.24. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tomer Bar-Zeev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $3,498,340.33.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 210,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $5,508,300.00.

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.07. 32,850,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 100.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2,665.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 342,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 330,088 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 637.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.