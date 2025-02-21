Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $89.85. 3,184,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,341,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 120.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 193,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after buying an additional 1,284,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

