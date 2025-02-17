Tokyo Electron (TOELY) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tokyo Electron to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% Tokyo Electron Competitors -386.16% -69.38% -10.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion $2.51 billion 21.60 Tokyo Electron Competitors $4.20 billion $611.47 million 15.88

Dividends

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tokyo Electron is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tokyo Electron pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 44.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tokyo Electron and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tokyo Electron Competitors 2503 10042 19667 702 2.56

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 545.81%. Given Tokyo Electron’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tokyo Electron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron’s peers have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

