Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.66 and last traded at $102.05. Approximately 2,585,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,721,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,944 shares of company stock valued at $30,214,186. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.