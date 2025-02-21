iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,138,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the previous session’s volume of 282,382 shares.The stock last traded at $87.59 and had previously closed at $88.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

