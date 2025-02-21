Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 21st (AME, BABA, BTO, CDE, CHR, DTE, EBF, ES, FND, FR)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 21st:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)

was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$6.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $5.60 price target on the stock.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $77.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

