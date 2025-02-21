Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB):

2/14/2025 – Silicon Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2025 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Silicon Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Silicon Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $154.96. 158,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,514.45. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,131,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,827,000 after buying an additional 403,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

