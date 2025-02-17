Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KPRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.62. 24,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,204. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

