Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.95. 371,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,304,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

