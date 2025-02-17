Truist Financial Corp Has $324.85 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.89% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $324,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $92.30 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

