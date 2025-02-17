WBH Advisory Inc. Has $20.31 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,217,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,885,000 after purchasing an additional 567,858 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
