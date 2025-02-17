Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $767.08 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 651,294 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.39% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $767,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

