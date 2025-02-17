Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 643.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,875 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $32,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

