Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 26th

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. 4,882,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

