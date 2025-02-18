Mohammedulla Khaishgi Sells 12,600 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $339,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,419.52. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohammedulla Khaishgi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $343,980.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $324,324.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 12,600 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $307,818.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 10,000 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $225,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 806 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,626 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $104,085.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 400 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 814 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $18,315.00.

Shares of IBEX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 256,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.78. IBEX Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

