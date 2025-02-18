Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 158,921 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $1,344,471.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,798,890.46. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.30. 2,319,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,137. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 110.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptive Biotechnologies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.