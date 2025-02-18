Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 2,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.70. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.01.
Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.
Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.
