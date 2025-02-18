Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. 2,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.70. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

