Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Declines By 7.2%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,213,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People’s Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

