Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Declines By 7.2%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,213,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FGSGF remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. Flat Glass Group has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About Flat Glass Group
