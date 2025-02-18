Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $127,678.31 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Bradley Sorenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, February 12th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $671,228.34.

On Friday, February 7th, John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16.

On Thursday, January 2nd, John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $105.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $65.33 and a 1-year high of $107.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 204,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.