Compass (NYSE:COMP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 17911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 224,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $1,773,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,174.40. The trade was a 16.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728,326 shares of company stock worth $74,520,082. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

